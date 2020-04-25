EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $216,764.27 and approximately $7,390.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003394 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000775 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001037 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,711,834 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,127 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.