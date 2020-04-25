EURBASE Price Up 5.4% This Week (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $975.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00012600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00438687 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006492 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

