Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Everex has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $465,004.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.02594808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, BX Thailand, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.