Everus Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Everus has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $56.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.04492141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013300 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,737,644 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.