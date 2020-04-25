Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 735.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

