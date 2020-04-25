EVOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,693.63 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. EVOS has a total market cap of $9,693.63 and approximately $54.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.02554854 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001057 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011362 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

