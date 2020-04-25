Expanse (EXP) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $506,590.31 and $809.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

