Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp cut Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,069,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,364,000 after acquiring an additional 322,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

