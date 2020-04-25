ExtStock Token Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (XT)

ExtStock Token (CURRENCY:XT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, ExtStock Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExtStock Token has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $2.37 million worth of ExtStock Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExtStock Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038005 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00041563 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,637.17 or 1.01134082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00061020 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ExtStock Token Profile

XT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. ExtStock Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,588,625 tokens. The official website for ExtStock Token is extstock.com.

