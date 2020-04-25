Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 270.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

