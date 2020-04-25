Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.13.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE FN opened at $64.54 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

