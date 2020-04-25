Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

