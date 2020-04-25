Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.