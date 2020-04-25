Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 257,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $231,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

