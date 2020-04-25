Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Up 357.9% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 53.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $17,925.05 and $21.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 357.9% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.04449447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

