Fantom (FTM) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $1.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:



Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.02591461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00214275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

