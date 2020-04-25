Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.