Feathercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1,182.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035102 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 275,597,160 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

