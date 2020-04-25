Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

