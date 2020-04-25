Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

