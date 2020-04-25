Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $89.51 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $89,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

