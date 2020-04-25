Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $3,388,184 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

