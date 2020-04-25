Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,310 shares during the period. Genpact comprises approximately 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Genpact worth $55,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

