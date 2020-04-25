Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Invests $16.21 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,214,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $66,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pool by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

