Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,877 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of MHK opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

