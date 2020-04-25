Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 239,314 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,314 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems makes up about 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of FLIR Systems worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLIR shares. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

