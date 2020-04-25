Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $13.55 million and $7.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Hotbit, Bitrabbit and Coinsuper. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.04477621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,760,259 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, KuCoin, Bitbns, Coinall, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, BiKi, BitAsset, BitMax, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Bittrex, MXC, Coinsuper, Korbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

