Fetch Hits One Day Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.84 or 0.04413340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.