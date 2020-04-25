Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.28. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. 4,006,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,614. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.