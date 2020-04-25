Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

