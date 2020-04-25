Financial Comparison: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) versus Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colony Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50

Colony Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $131.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.40 -$1.05 billion $0.50 3.84 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 7.41 $353.81 million $6.55 16.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Colony Capital pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -43.50% -28.50% -11.50% Mid-America Apartment Communities 21.50% 5.28% 2.94%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Colony Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

