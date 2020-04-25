Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.