Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,693 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.