Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,026 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $258.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

