Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,887 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

