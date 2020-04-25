Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 5,245 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,648,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

