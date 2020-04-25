Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 616 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

