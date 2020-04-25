Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TheStreet cut Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE:APH opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

