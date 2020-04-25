Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 580.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

