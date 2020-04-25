Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

