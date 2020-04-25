Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $112.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

