Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cognex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Cognex stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

