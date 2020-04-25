Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1,675.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 563,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

AEE opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

