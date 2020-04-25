Financial Counselors Inc. Has $17.19 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,135 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

