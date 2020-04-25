Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

