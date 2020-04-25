Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 138,640 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,640 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.7% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

