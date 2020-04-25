Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 59,338 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

