Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $96.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.