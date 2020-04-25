Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

