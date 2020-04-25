Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

